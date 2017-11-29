Topeka police investigating Tuesday night robbery

An after hours dentist was robbed Tuesday night in Topeka.

Just before 11 p.m. a Hispanic man about 5′ 10″ tall and around 170 pounds who looks like he’s in his thirties wearing a brown coat, knocked on the door to an after-hours dentist office in the 1900 block of SE 29th.

Once inside, he struck the owner several times then took his wallet before fleeing the scene.

A K9 trail led the officers to the abandoned coat, the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.