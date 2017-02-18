Topeka police investigating two early morning shootings

Two people were injured, one critically, in separate overnight shootings in east Topeka.

In a release, Topeka Police Lt. Andrew Bightel says the first incident was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. by staff at St. Francis hospital after an adult male arrived by private vehicle to the emergency room.

The victim told police he was walking down the street in the 1100 block of SE 10th Street when he was shot by someone driving a silver car. He provided few details about the incident.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

About an hour after the first incident was reported, police were called to the 400 block of SE Winfield on reports of another shooting.

Officers on the scene found a man lying in a parking lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

His injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Police say both shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with information related to either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.