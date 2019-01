Topeka Police are investigating a Wednesday homicide.

Officers were called to 715 SW Taylor just before 3 p.m. Wednesday on the report of a gunshot victim.

That victim was taken to a local hospital. He died at that hospital.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Those thought to be responsible have been arrested. If you know more about the case, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.