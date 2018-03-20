Topeka Police looking for 73-year-old

According to a release from Topeka Police Tuesday evening, they are looking for 73-year-old Edward Rapoza Jr.

Rapoza is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 180 pounds. He frequents the New China Restaurant and the Eskridge and Osage City areas.

He has not been seen since March 5 and is missing appointments at the VA. This is outside of his normal routine.

Rapoza suffers from PTSD, schizophrenia, high blood pressure and is a war veteran. Rapoza hears voices when off medication.

Rapoza is traveling in his black 2008 Ford Explorer Sport truck Kansas 987JXW with a Christian fish emblem on the right rear of the tailgate.

If you or anyone you know has information leading to the location of Mr. Rapoza Jr, please contact the Topeka Police Department, Det M McClimans 785.368.9420. If Mr. Rapoza needs medical attention, he should be taken to the VA. If you make personal contact with Mr. Rapoza, please call your local law enforcement agency or 911 at the time of contact.