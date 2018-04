Topeka Police are looking for a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen since late Saturday.

According to a Sunday night release, 16-year-old Maggie Dees was last seen near SE 21st and California at around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Maggie is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and around 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a long sleeve black shirt and blue jeans.

If you see Maggie, call Topeka Police at (785) 368-9200.