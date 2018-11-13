Topeka police looking for suspect in armed robbery

The Topeka Police Department is looking to identify and speak with the individual pictured in reference to an armed robbery.

The armed robbery occurred on November 8th at 3506 SW Topeka Blvd in the Pancho’s restaurant parking lot.

The suspect is described as an African American male, 6 ft. 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 lbs.

The subject displayed a weapon during the robbery and took a wallet, phone and candy from the victim. The suspect fled in a blue or grey Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka PoliceCriminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. You can

also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.