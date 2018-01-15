Topeka police find person of interest in weekend death

Zachary Buck Schrag has turned himself in to Lawrence Police. Original story is below.

Topeka Police are looking for a person of interest in a weekend death.

According to a Monday afternoon release, police are looking for 21-year-old Zachary Buck Schrag.

Schrag is a person of interest in an incident resulting in the death of 37-year-old Travis Larsen, who was found dead in his vehicle just after midnight Sunday morning.

Schrag is a white male, 5’11” tall and 170 pounds.Schrag is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Schrag, do not approach but call 911 and advise Law Enforcement to take care of the situation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call DET Lance Green at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.