Topeka Police looking for suspect in Saturday night shooting

Topeka Police are looking for a suspect who shot someone with what appears to be a rifle Saturday night.

According to a release, officers were called to NW St. John and NW Central for a report of shots fired. One caller reported seeing a person down. Officers arrived to find a 49 year old male suffering from what appeared to be two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim was transported via American Medical Response to a local hospital. Officers have located six rifle caliber casings near the man.

Witnesses report seeing a white late 90’s to early 2000’s large American made SUV leaving the area northbound. The Topeka Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau asks you to contact them at 785-368-9551 if you know anything about this incident.