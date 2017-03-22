Topeka police officer fires gun during armed disturbance at Taco Johns

A police officer on Tuesday fired his gun while trying to apprehend an armed suspect inside a west Topeka fast food store.

Multiple calls to 911 were made around 8 p.m. Tuesday when a man walked into Taco Johns, 1015 SW Wanamaker Rd, with a gun.

Officers entered the store and confronted the suspect, who refused to drop his weapon and surrender.

While trying to apprehend the armed suspect, an officer fired his gun inside the store. Police say customers were able to get out of the store before the shot was fired and no one was struck by the officer’s bullet.

One officer was sent to a local hospital and released after being treated for minor abrasions sustained during the incident.

The names of the officers involved have not been released

The suspect was eventually taken into custody without further incident. He was later identified as 18-year-old Tieler Alan Lay, of Topeka,

Police say Lay’s gun and illegal drugs were seized during the arrest.

Lay, along with several witnesses, were taken to the Law Enforcement Center and interviewed by investigators.

Lay was later booked in the Shawnee County Jail and charged with disorderly conduct, four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony obstruction of justice.

He is being held without bond.