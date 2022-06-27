Topeka Police Officers Shoot, Kill Knife-Wielding Man

Following standard policy, four officers have been placed on paid leave after fatally shooting a knife-wielding man at the Amtrak station in Topeka, police say.
The shooting happened Friday morning after police were called to the station for reports of a man armed with a knife who was chasing and threatening people, police said.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and BNSF Police Department also responded to the incident.
As they negotiated with him, he cut himself several times with his knife.
Law enforcement officers deployed bean bag rounds, and used other less-than-lethal methods to try to subdue him.
Around 10 o’clock, the man charged the officers, still wielding the knife.
The officers shot the man, striking him multiple times.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the fatal shooting.