Topeka Police policies now online

Since being named Interim Chief of Police for the Topeka Police Department Chief Cochran has begun making his vision of police-community relations through grassroots efforts a reality.

Immediately, Chief Cochran began by meeting with differing community groups in an environment for dialogue about each group’s concerns and how the TPD can play a part in the solution.

One common concern has been the perception of transparency and accessibility for TPD policies. After considering the concern, Chief Cochran has authorized the TPD policies to be accessible through the City of Topeka website on the TPD web page.

This new feature can be found here: topeka.org/tpd/Pages/Topeka-Police-Policies.aspx

This is only the first step for Chief Cochran in improving the TPD and community relationship that is so vital to the success of any city.