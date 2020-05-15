Topeka Police recruit officer tests positive for COVID-19 

      Breaking News
May 15, 2020 @ 4:33pm

The Topeka Police Department was notified Friday afternoon that one of its recruit officers tested positive for COVID-19. 

The recruit officer is a current member of TPD’s 58th Recruit Academy Class. Recruit officers do not take calls for service in the community. 

The recruit officer first felt ill over the weekend and immediately quarantined themselves at home. The recruit officer has not returned to work since feeling ill. 

Out of an abundance of caution, the academy has been suspended until further notice. All recruit officers and staff members at TPD’s Training Facility will be quarantined, tested, and monitored for symptoms by local health departments. 

In accordance with our policy and for privacy concerns, the identity of the recruit officer will not be released to the public. 

The Topeka Police Department continues to follow the advice of the Shawnee County Health Department and the Kansas Department for Health and Environment.

