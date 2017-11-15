WIBW News Now!

Topeka Police seeking armed robbery suspect

November 15, 2017

An armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night in southwest Topeka is under investigation.

Police say the victim was walking in the alley in the 1200 block of SW Western around 9:30 p.m. when he was approached by a man armed with a gun.

The suspect stole the victim’s wallet and phone before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a gray Pittsburgh Steelers hoodie and gray pants.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.

