Missing 7-year-old Topeka boy found safe

The Topeka Police Department says a 7-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday evening has found safe.

Lt. Coleen Stuart says Jusiah Gabhart was located Wednesday morning at a friend’s house and is said to be in good condition.

Jusiah was reported missing Tuesday night after disappearing around 6 p.m. in the area of 6th and Fillmore.

The boy was found during a door-to-door search conducted by the Topeka Police and Fire departments Wednesday morning in central Topeka.

Original story below:

The Topeka Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a 7-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday evening.

Jusiah Gabhart was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 6th and Fillmore. He is described as a mixed race male, four feet tall and weighs 50 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was wearing a white T shirt, white basketball shorts, blue and black shoes.

Jusiah was riding a white bicycle with purple handlebars.

Topeka Police Lt. Chris Heaven says officers are being assisted by the Topeka Fire Department in a door-to-door search for Jusiah.

“We’re getting up and down the alleys and speaking with and sending out phone messages to all the neighbors to see if we can get him located here soon,” said Heaven.

Police have been searching in the 500 block of Fillmore Wednesday morning and will branch out as the search continues.

Heaven says, at this point, police do not suspect anything suspicious surrounding Jusiah’s disappearance.

If seen, please call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9200.