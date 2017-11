Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran has asked the City of Topeka Media Relations Department to train various officers in social media interaction.

The community will begin to see an uptick in communication from the TPD about incidents to be aware of, prevention tips, educational videos, and other items of interest.

Look for new and fresh faces and posts coming your way soon!

The TPD is on Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor, Instagram and Youtube and has a blog at www.topekapolice.com.