Topeka Police to investigate Tuesday morning’s KHP officer-involved shooting; man who was shot has died

An officer-involved shooting occurred this morning around 10:45 at the intersection of Grant and Monroe.

A Topeka police officer witnessed a maroon vehicle stalled at the intersection. The officer went to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle.

At that time, a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper responded to the area, because a trooper had attempted to stop that vehicle earlier in the morning, but the driver of the vehicle fled and evaded the trooper.

As the trooper and officer were speaking to the occupants of the maroon vehicle, a silver SUV approached them at a high rate of speed, almost striking them. The occupants of the maroon passenger car attempted to flee and get into the SUV.

As the trooper and officer tried to intervene, they were dragged by the SUV. The trooper fired their firearm, striking the suspect. The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. He was later identified as 35-year-old Jarmane Dywane Logan of Topeka. Logan died at an area hospital.

The Topeka Police Department will be taking the lead and handling this investigation.