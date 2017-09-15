Topeka Pride kicks off weekend of awareness events

A local advocacy and LGBT support group is hosting two events this weekend aimed at promoting equality in the Capital City.

The Topeka Pride Drag Show returns Friday to the NOTO Arts District. The show is a celebration of diversity organized by Topeka Pride, a local non-profit that works to foster acceptance within the community.

Topeka Pride president Nicole Nesmith says eights queens and a king will entertain the crowd with a variety of stage performances.

“If you don’t know what a drag show looks like, you really should come,” said Nesmith. “It’s very unique. Some sing, some lipsynch and there’s a lot of dancing. It’s an amazing event.”

The show is open to people of all ages, but Nesmith asks anyone under 16 years old to be accompanied by an adult.

“This is a little more risque than our other events,” said Nesmith. “But it’s really a fun time.”

The Topeka Pride Drag Show will be held at Serendipity, 820 N Kansas Avenue. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 10 p.m.

The $10 cover charge will help fund Topeka Pride’s ongoing community outreach and awareness efforts.

The drag show will be followed by a Saturday afternoon community picnic at Lake Shawnee.

Pride in the Park is an effort from the nonprofit organization to strengthen community bonds, especially among those who don’t normally engage with people whose lifestyle differs from their own.

“We felt like there was a disconnection between the LGBT community and Topeka in general,” said Nesmith. “So we wanted to throw a family-friendly event. We’re seeing more and more LGBT couples with children, so we wanted to do something that would let them all come together with their kids and have a good time.”

The picnic offers free hot dogs, food trucks and games. For Nesmith, this is chance for people to see through stereotypes and connect on a more personal level.

“People just don’t talk anymore like they used to,” said Nesmith. “This is a way for people to pull a chair up and get to know new people.”

Everyone, regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation, is invited to Pride in the Park. Nesmith especially encourages straight men and women to attend. Their presence, she says, would help shed the undeserved stigma that has surrounded the LGBT community for years.

Nesmith, who is straight and has children and close friends who are LGBT, is discouraged to know that close-mindedness and bigotry are still so prevalent in today’s society.

“These are some of the greatest people you’re ever going to meet,” said Nesmith. “They’re just like everybody else. To exclude somebody simply because of their sexuality or gender identity; you’re missing out on the chance to meet some truly great people.”

Pride in the Park runs from noon – 4 p.m. Saturday at Lake Shawnee Shelter House #4, 3126 SE Tinman Circle.

For more, visit Topeka Pride on Facebook.

Photo: Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0