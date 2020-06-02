Topeka Protest Turns Violent; Seven Arrested, Four Cited
Earlier on Monday evening, several hundred people gathered in downtown Topeka for a peaceful protest.
The Mayor, the Chief of Police, and several area pastors joined the crowd in their demonstration against racial inequality, and the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
That demonstration then ended, but another began.
A much smaller group gathered at the Law Enforcement Center around 10 p.m.
Gretchen Koenen of the Topeka Police Department says that by the end of the evening, seven people had been arrested and four others cited.
At one point, officers and deputies rescued a protester while being assaulted with rocks and debris until she could receive medical attention.
A window of a Shawnee County Sheriff’s SUV was shattered, and some storefronts in downtown Topeka were damaged.
Officers deployed tear gas and pepper spray to break up the crowd.
Citizens are asked to report any damages to TPD by calling 785-368-9551.
Below is the breakdown of arrest and citation information following violence that took place outside of the Law Enforcement Center and continued into Downtown Topeka on Monday night.
19-year-old Brett Michael House of Silver Lake arrested for:
Unlawful Assembly
Interference with Law Enforcement
Criminal Damage to Property
Disobeying Lawful Police Order
21-year-old Noah Lee Kelley of Topeka arrested for:
Disobeying Lawful Police Order
42-year-old Johnathon Lee West of Topeka arrested for:
Assault of LEO
Disobeying Lawful Police Order
19-year-old Haley Paige Elliott of Topeka arrested for:
Disobeying Lawful Police Order
27-year-old Cameron Michele Spagnola of Topeka arrested for:
Disobeying Lawful Police Order
30-year-old Brian Charles Rutschmann of Topeka arrested for:
Disobeying Lawful Police Order
28-year-old Andrew Joseph Dome of Topeka arrested for:
Disobeying Lawful Police Order
Three other adults were cited for Disorderly Conduct and released at the scene. A 15-year-old female was cited for Criminal Damage to Property and released to the custody of her legal guardian.