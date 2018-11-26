Topeka Public Schools Closed Tuesday

Throughout today TPS officials have been monitoring the street conditions in and around Topeka and buses have reviewed the bus routes. The varying levels of snow fall throughout the city have resulted in difficult travel conditions for buses on major streets. As a result of the current street conditions along with freezing temperatures we will experience overnight and in the morning, Topeka Public Schools will remain closed Tuesday, November 27th.

Out of an abundance of caution, TPS officials feel this is the safest option to allow city road crews additional time to clear and treat streets providing better road conditions for safer bus travel.

Thank you for your understanding and support.