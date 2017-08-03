Topeka Public Schools hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Jardine Elementary

Topeka Public Schools held a ribbon cutting ceremony today and an open house for the newest bond project to be completed, Jardine Elementary. The school will be connected to the already established Jardine Middle School.

”I think we’re really fortunate to be a preK-8 campus,” said Angela Soper, Principal of Jardine Elementary. “A lot of students (at the middle school) are taking an elective for tutoring and they will be coming over and working with our kindergarten, first and second grade classrooms. It’s a real opportunity for our students to have some mentoring from the older students in the building.”

Soper, who has spent 25 years in education, has a lot of goals that she plans to accomplish with the school.

“We really want this building to look like no other building,” Soper said. “We want project based learning and personalized learning. Really taking students from where they are and pushing them as far as they can go and having our students be prepared to be not only learners but citizens in the 21st century.”

The campus is the fifth signature campus as part of Topeka Public Schools and will have a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math signature.