Topeka Public Schools hosting blood drive

A school in Topeka is hosting an event to help victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Sheldon Head Start in southwest Topeka will be the site of a community blood drive on Friday.

“It’s just a small part that we can all do here in Topeka to help those in need,” said Topeka Public Schools spokesperson Misty Kruger. “We do know that the blood banks are taking blood to different locations to help in those situations.”

Kruger says blood donations will be sent to hospitals in Las Vegas, where supplies are running low in the wake of Sunday’s tragedy that left 58 dead and more than 500 injured. Donations will also be sent to those impacted by recent hurricanes that devastated parts of Texas and Florida.

Administrators at USD 501 started discussing plans to hold a blood drive on Monday. Before things were finalized, Sheldon Head Start principal Shanna McKenzie reached out to ask about hosting a similar event at the school.

“So we said ‘Let’s just merge them together and do one big event,'” Kruger said. “So it kind of started with the staff at Sheldon, but also with the staff it at the district office. We’re just excited to be able to help out.”

The community blood drive runs from 1 – 6 p.m. Friday at Sheldon HeadStart, located at 1155 SW Seabrook.

Those wishing to donate can walk in at any time during the drive or or reserve a time online by visiting esavealifenow.org and use the sponsor code Sheldonheadstart.