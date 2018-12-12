Topeka radar down for parts replacement in January

Beginning Monday January 7th, the National Weather Service radar in Topeka will be down, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be coverage.

“The National Weather Service has got about 159 radars across the country,” said NWS Topeka Warning Coordination Meteorologist Chad Omitt. “We have a network of radars regionally that we can use to fill in the blanks, so to speak, if we do have weather during that early to mid-January time period. We won’t be blind.”

In order to understand the work being done, you need to know a little bit about how a radar works.

“It looks like a big soccer ball on a tower,” said Omitt. “Within that soccer ball, or inside of it, there is a dish, which is a signal receiver/transmitter, and that dish is supported by a pedestal, which is a big, metal column that essentially allows that dish to rotate 360 degrees and then to go up in elevation and do a lot of different work to scan the atmosphere.”

In order to fix it, the radar must be dismantled.

“We’re essentially going to take that whole radar apart,” said Omitt. “We’re going to remove the radome. We’re going to then disassemble the dish from the pedestal and then we’re going to replace the pedestal, because, frankly, this radar’s been working almost non-stop since January of 1995.”

The goal is to extend the service life of the radar for another 15 to 20 years.

Image courtesy: National Weather Service