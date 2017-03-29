Topeka radio legend signing off after 41 years

Listeners of Country Legends 106.9 FM have tuned in to hear the voice of Marlena Adkison for more than four decades. On Friday afternoon, all of that will change. Adkison, a popular midday personality, will be retiring from the station where she has worked her entire career.

“I said (to then General Manager Pat Powers) I need a full-time job or else I’m going to have to go somewhere,” Adkison said. “So, I guess he decided that I was worth taking a chance on and here we are…41 years later still at the station that he used to manage”.

Adkison remains just as passionate about the country music format as she did in the very beginning.

“I’ve always felt that I picked the right music genre in radio because the people are down to earth and they are personable,” Adkison said.

Although Adkison is stepping away from the radio world, the move marks the beginning of her adventure.

“I’m going to travel,” Adkison said. “I have already planned a Mediterranean cruise.”

Listeners can rest assured that as Adkison leaves, she does so with no regrets.

“I’ve been tied to my job for 41 years and I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve given it all I’ve got for 41 years and I’m OK with leaving.”