Topeka Reps Leading Freshman Legislative Lunches

Legislators from Kansas Capital city are doing their best to be good hosts to fellow newcomers to the Kansas Legislature.

“This freshman group of legislators is functioning in a way that has not been seen in recent history in the Legislature,” said Curtis Sneden, executive vice president for the Topeka Chamber of Commerce. “They were sent there with a clear edict to try to do this thing right and they have been deliberately working to collaboarate and get to know one another.”

Representatives Republican Brenda Dietrich, Democrat Jim Gartner and Democrat Virgil Weigel have led an effort for new legislators to get past partisanship.

“I think its forty-four freshman legislators that have been having lunch on a weekly basis regardless of their party affiliation,” said Sneden. “That has led to a type of civil discourse and a true search for meaningful solutions.”

Those newcomers are just about finished with their first regular session. It will wrap up this week, with the veto session scheduled for May.