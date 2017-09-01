WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


79°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 79°
Winds East 6 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast80°
63°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear86°
63°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear91°
68°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy92°
60°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain73°
51°

Topeka resident killed in Douglas County crash

by on September 1, 2017 at 3:15 PM (57 mins ago)

A single-vehicle crash in Douglas County that killed a person from Topeka is under investigation.

The crash happened at 5 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Highway 40, just east of Big Springs.

According to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a 2002 GMC Sonoma was eastbound on Highway 40 when it veered off the road, striking several signs before hitting an embankment.

Authorities arrived to scene and found the 54-year-old driver from Topeka dead. 

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

The driver’s identity will not be released until after the family can be notified.  

No additional information on the ongoing death investigation will be released at this time.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle