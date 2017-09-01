Topeka resident killed in Douglas County crash

A single-vehicle crash in Douglas County that killed a person from Topeka is under investigation.

The crash happened at 5 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Highway 40, just east of Big Springs.

According to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a 2002 GMC Sonoma was eastbound on Highway 40 when it veered off the road, striking several signs before hitting an embankment.

Authorities arrived to scene and found the 54-year-old driver from Topeka dead.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

The driver’s identity will not be released until after the family can be notified.

No additional information on the ongoing death investigation will be released at this time.