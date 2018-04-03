WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


42°F
Overcast
Feels Like 32°
Winds NW 29 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear26°

Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy23°
10°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy32°
12°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy40°
34°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Rain45°
24°

Topeka restaurant robbed Tuesday morning

by on April 3, 2018 at 2:31 PM (1 hour ago)

A Topeka restaurant was robbed Tuesday morning.

According to a release from Topeka Police, the Subway restaurant at 2518 SW 17th Street was robbed just before 9:45 a.m.

Officers were told that a white woman in her 50’s wearing a pink or peach colored pullover hoodie with a white ski mask and white gloves entered the business, displayed a small, dark colored handgun and demanded money.

The woman was given an undisclosed amount of money and left the business. She possibly left the area in an unknown small, blue vehicle. No one was hurt.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.