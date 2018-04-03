Topeka restaurant robbed Tuesday morning

A Topeka restaurant was robbed Tuesday morning.

According to a release from Topeka Police, the Subway restaurant at 2518 SW 17th Street was robbed just before 9:45 a.m.

Officers were told that a white woman in her 50’s wearing a pink or peach colored pullover hoodie with a white ski mask and white gloves entered the business, displayed a small, dark colored handgun and demanded money.

The woman was given an undisclosed amount of money and left the business. She possibly left the area in an unknown small, blue vehicle. No one was hurt.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.