Topeka Roofer Fined By State

A Topeka roofer has been ordered to pay restitution for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and the Kansas Roofing Registration Act.
Kevin Wilkinson of Topeka, doing business as Topeka Roofing and Gutters LLC, agreed to a consent judgment to repay 12 northeast Kansas consumers a total of over eighteen thousand dollars in restitution.
Shawnee County District Court Judge Mary Christopher approved the judgment, and ordered Wilkinson to pay an additional sixty-seven hundred dollars in civil penalties.
Wilkinson violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act as well as violating the Kansas Roofing Registration Act by failing to register with the attorney general’s office as required by law.
Consumers should request a copy of their roofer’s registration certificate, and then check InYourCornerKansas.org to confirm that the roofer’s registration is in good standing.