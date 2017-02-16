Topeka RV & Sport Show This Weekend

The Topeka RV & Sport Show is this weekend at the Kansas Expocentre. The show boasts one of the largest displays of RVs and campers for sale under one roof. The family friendly event has something for every outdoor enthusiast, including over 40,000 square feet of hunting, fishing, outfitters, and camping exhibits.

“First and foremost, it is definitely an RV and camping show,” said promoter Rusty Deets. “We do have something for the individual that wants to go camping on the weekend, the weekend warrior and we’ve also got the units for travel across the country.”

The Mushroom King, Tom Weipert, will be at the show to answer questions.

“He is the man, the myth, the legend, when it comes to anything and everything mushroom related,” said Deets. “He can tell you how to find them, where to go, what’s edible, what’s not.”

Last year, Weipert traveled 54,000 miles hunting for mushrooms all around the country.

Also there to sign calendars will be the KU Calendar girls.

“They had such a good time two weeks ago at the boat show that they’re bringing even more out to this one,” said Deets. “If you want to get a chance to see a majority of the KU Calendar girls, you can do that this Saturday.”

The show runs Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the KU Calendar Girls there from noon to 3 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To get a free parking voucher, go to rjpromotions.com and click on the Topeka RV & Sport Show link.