WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


18°F
Clear
Feels Like 13°
Winds SSW 4 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy27°
16°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear46°
25°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear54°
30°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast50°
40°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm56°
29°

Topeka Salvation Army collecting sleeping bags for the homeless

by on January 17, 2018 at 12:21 PM

The Topeka Salvation Army chapter is collecting gently used or new sleeping bags for the homeless on January 18, 19, 22 and 23.

“These are for ones that are living under the bridge and that we take sandwiches and water to every week,” said development director Shelley Robertson. “A lot of people don’t realize we have that, but we do.”

The Salvation Army office is closed on the weekend, except for a church service on Sunday. The sleeping bags can be dropped off at the office at 1320 SE 6th in Topeka. Please, do not bring bedding, as they are only looking for sleeping bags at this time.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.