Topeka Salvation Army collecting sleeping bags for the homeless

The Topeka Salvation Army chapter is collecting gently used or new sleeping bags for the homeless on January 18, 19, 22 and 23.

“These are for ones that are living under the bridge and that we take sandwiches and water to every week,” said development director Shelley Robertson. “A lot of people don’t realize we have that, but we do.”

The Salvation Army office is closed on the weekend, except for a church service on Sunday. The sleeping bags can be dropped off at the office at 1320 SE 6th in Topeka. Please, do not bring bedding, as they are only looking for sleeping bags at this time.