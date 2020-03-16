Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library Will Be Closed March 16–29

|Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library will be closed as of 9 p.m., March 15, 2020. We will remain closed through March 29 to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We realize that this may present a hardship to some of our customers and regret that we must close.
Here’s why.
- Over the past 48 hours, the number of health care professionals strongly urging public organizations to close has grown significantly.
- Announcements of closings are occurring hourly. As of 6 p.m. today, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Centers are closed and per the Kansas Department of Education, all Kansas schools are now closed.
- There is growing concern of the potential risk to library staff and customers and our ability to preserve an environment that facilitates health and safety.
Important Information to Know During the Closure
What if I have library items currently checked out? Please keep them until we reopen. No fines will be charged while the library is closed. This includes Interlibrary Loan items.
Will any library services be available during the closure period? While our physical building will be closed, our website tscpl.org is our online branch and is always open. Our website offers a variety of digital options including ebooks, audiobooks, videos, music and magazines.
How can I keep updated about the reopening of the library? All service updates will be posted on the homepage of our website and on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).