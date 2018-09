Just before 1:30 Tuesday morning, Topeka police were called to a report of a shooting at Abigail’s at 3701 SW Plaza Drive.

Officers did not locate a victim, but found several shell casings and a gun in the street.

While police were investigating, a shooting victim showed up at a Topeka hospital with a critical injury.

Officers tried to talk to the victim, but they don’t know who the suspect is.

If you know more about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.