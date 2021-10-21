Topeka Silver Alert UPDATE

UPDATE:
Carper was located, and is safe at home.
The department would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Davis.
Press release
The Topeka Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating Eddie R. Carper, 70 years of age, who has dementia.
Eddie was last seen Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 8:45 pm at his residence at 2612 SE Kentucky.
He is believed to be driving a 2009 red Jeep Patriot bearing Kansas license plate 219-LBF.
Eddie is described as a white male approximately 5’10” tall, 210 lbs, hazel eyes, and gray hair.
Anyone with information regarding Eddie Carper’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center at 785-251-2200, email [email protected] or
contact the Topeka Police Department 785-640-8480.