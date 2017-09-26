Topeka student apprehended for social media threat

A threat made on social media led to the arrest of Seaman High School student.

A district official said in a news release that the threat was posted Monday night.

Administrators contacted local law enforcement, who apprehended the teen at home following an investigation.

The nature of the threat was unspecified.

Law enforcement officers and school officials were present Tuesday morning during arrival time to address safety concerns from students and staff.

A message left with a spokesperson for the Seaman School District was not immediately returned.