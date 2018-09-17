Topeka Sunday morning robbery ends in arrest

Topeka Police are investigating an early Sunday morning robbery and have made an arrest.

Just before 2:30 Sunday morning, police were sent to the 1100 block of SW Hillsdale on a report of aggravated robbery to an individual. The victim reported that two people came to his door. He knew one of them, so he let them in.

Once they were inside, one hit him and another person that was there in the head and then stole items from the residence, including the victim’s car.

The stolen car was found near 17th and Gage. Police tried to stop it and the pursuit ended near 20th and Oakley, where the suspect ran.

Thirty-three-year-old William Blue was arrested for aggravated robbery, felony theft, felony attempt to flee and elude, driving while suspended and other traffic charges.

If you know more about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.