Topeka Symphony School Day Concerts Wednesday at TPAC

The Topeka Symphony will present its 19th annual School Day Concerts tomorrow, Wednesday, February 15, 2017. Under the direction of TSO Music Director and Conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett, the orchestra will present two performances designed for 5th through 8th grade students. The hour-long concerts will be at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

“We have schoolchildren coming in from all over Northeast Kansas,” said principal percussionist Bob Keckeisen. “Blue Valley, Frankfort, Manhattan, Lawrence and a lot of Topeka schools, as well. We also have a good contingent of homeschoolers who attend our concert.”

The theme of each concert will be “Out of This World” and will feature a mix of classical and popular music with selections from Gustav Holst’s The Planets as well as favorite space film soundtracks including Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Maestro Pickett remarked, “The stars, planets, and heavens have long been a source of inspiration for poets, composers, and artists. The Greeks and Romans looked to the night sky to illustrate their mythologies, Shakespeare used the celestial bodies in countless metaphors, and, more recently, science fiction writers and movie-makers have looked to the vast universe around us for inspiration for their stories. Composers have created a soundtrack of space—scores that evoke expansiveness, mystery, and the remote reaches of the galaxies—to help us to imagine these other worlds beyond our own. We’re excited to have area students join us on a musical adventure to the extreme reaches of the universe.”

Thanks to the sponsorship of Kaw Valley State Bank, Cox Communications, Union Pacific Foundation, Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, Security Benefit, se2, Westar Energy Foundation, and Federal Home Loan Bank, the Topeka Symphony is again able to present these concerts at no charge to the schools or students.