Topeka tax preparer sentenced for filing false tax returns

A Topeka tax return preparer was sentenced for aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of false tax returns, said Acting Special Agent in Charge Andrew Thornton of IRS Criminal Investigation.

Forty-year-old Maurice L. Stewart of Topeka was sentenced on November 6th to 24 months in prison, 12 months of supervised release and restitution to the Internal Revenue Service in the amount of $93,402. Stewart previously pleaded guilty on August 1, 2017 to 13 counts of preparing and filing false tax returns causing a tax loss of $93,402.

Mr. Stewart prepared federal income tax returns for a variety of individuals charging between $100 and $300 for the preparation of their returns. The tax returns prepared by Stewart often included false Schedules C, which is used to report how much money an individual made or lost in their business.

From February 10, 2011 to March 20, 2013, Stewart filed the returns showing they were self-prepared, when in truth they were prepared by Stewart with falsely prepared Schedules C showing a loss, in order to decrease the tax due and to increase his clients’ refunds.

Stewart filed the returns electronically using the IP address of a Topeka business where he formerly was employed as an online IT technical services coordinator. He prepared returns using an online program where he had opened an account using another person’s name.

This case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation.