A Topeka teen was arrested after police say he fired a gun in a domestic incident Friday.

The cops were called to the 1200 block of NW Van Buren just before midnight Friday night and found 19-year-old Jaime Fernandez. No one was hurt. Fernandez was booked for aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, aggravated assault (domestic violence) and criminal discharge of a firearm.

If you know more about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.