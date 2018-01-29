WIBW News Now!

Topeka teen killed, two others injured in Saturday accident on I-470

by on January 29, 2018 at 4:24 AM

A Topeka teen died in an accident just before 1 p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Jeep Cherokee driven by 17-year-old Abigail R. Medley of Topeka was eastbound on Interstate 470 at Gage, when Medley overcorrected to the left and the Jeep fell toward the median, overturned and landed in the westbound lanes of I-470.

Abigail Medley was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers 15-year-old Brooke Medley of Topeka, and 2-year-old Mattie Hosie were transported to Stormont Vail for treatment.

All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Photo courtesy of Keith Montgomery

