Topeka Teen To Be Sentenced Wednesday

One of two Topeka men accused in a 2019 double shooting in a Lawrence park that injured two brothers will get prison time after pleading no contest last month to attempted first-degree murder.
Sahavione Caraway, 19, also pleaded no contest to aggravated robbery, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped additional counts of each charge.
Caraway is set to be sentenced on Wednesday.
Prosecutors have said Caraway and another man, 19-year-old Benson Edwards Jr., were 17 when they shot two brothers, ages 18 and 16, in Holcom Park in March of 2019, and stole vaping cartridges and an iPhone from the victims.
The brothers were seriously injured in the shooting, but have since recovered.
Edwards has pleaded not guilty, and will face trial in January on two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.