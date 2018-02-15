WIBW News Now!

Topeka Walgreens robbed Thursday night

by on February 15, 2018 at 4:11 AM (25 mins ago)

A man robbed the Walgreens at SW 10th and Topeka Boulevard Thursday night just after 10:30 p.m.

According to a report from Topeka Police, the man told an employee he had a weapon and took merchandise from the store. The employee did not see the weapon. The subject was described as a black male in his 40s wearing dark clothing with his face covered. He was approximately 5’10” and weighing 140-150 pounds. No injuries were sustained and no arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.