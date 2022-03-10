Topeka , Shawnee County Storm Accident Reporting Implemented

Topeka PD Press release
The Topeka Police Department has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka.
During the walk-in accident reporting phase, the Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the parameters listed below:
-Injury, possible injury or death to any person
-Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
-Hit-and-run incidents
-Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
-Any hazardous material situation
-When the accident results in major traffic congestion
-When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required
All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551 or come down to
the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.
We would also like to remind the public that Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet or snow.
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Dept Press Release
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has implemented Phase III Accident Reporting.
During Phase III Accident Reporting, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will respond and investigate only those accidents listed below:
Injury, possible injury or death to any person
Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
Incidents of hit and run
Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
Any hazardous material situation
When the accident results in major traffic congestion
And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required
All other accidents will be referred to the front desk (785-251-2200) during standard business hours or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties.