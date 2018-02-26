Topeka Water Quality Q and A: Haloacetic Acid Levels

The City of Topeka water system has levels of haloacetic acids (HAA) above drinking water standards.

Q: What does this mean?

A: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has adopted National Primary Drinking Water Regulations for 87 different drinking water contaminants. The City of Topeka water system is out of compliance for one contaminant, which was haloacetic acids.

Q: What are Haloacetic Acids (HAA)?

A: HAA are disinfection byproducts that are formed when disinfectants used in our water treatment system, such as chlorine, react with naturally-occurring organic and inorganic matter present in water.

Q: What is the level of HAA in Topeka’s water?

A: The locational running annual average (LRAA), a four-quarter average of HAA sample results, has exceeded the maximum contaminant level (MCL) set by the Environmental Protection Agency at one of the eight (8) locations in the city. The MCL is 60 micrograms/liter. The one location that exceeded the MCL was 60.6 micrograms/liter.

Q: How much is 0.6 micrograms/liter?

A: Compared to the volume in an Olympic-size swimming pool (660,000 gallons), the volume of 0.6 micrograms/liter would equal less than 1/3 teaspoon.

Q: What do I need to do?

A: There is nothing you need to do. You do not need to boil your water or take other corrective actions. No alternative (e.g., bottled) water supply is needed.

Q: Can I shower or wash my hands with tap water?

A: Yes, there is not a significant risk of haloacetic acids present in water being absorbed through the skin.

Q: Can I get sick from drinking the water? What are the health concerns?

A: If you have any specific health concerns, please consult your doctor. People who drink water containing haloacetic acids in excess of the MCL over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer.

Q: How long has the City of Topeka water had high levels of HAAs?

A: The City of Topeka has not been out of compliance with the maximum contaminant levels (MCL) for HAA since the MCL was implemented in 1998. Test results from February 7th caused the four-quarter average HAA concentrations to exceed the MCL established by the EPA. The HAA levels exceeded the MCL of 60 micrograms/liter at only one test location.

Q: Where was the test location that exceeded the maximum contaminant level?

A: Northeast of 29th and Urish – 6650 SW Mission Valley Dr.

Q: What caused the City of Topeka to go out of compliance?

A: Given the configuration of our treatment facilities, the high organic load in the Kansas River and upstream reservoirs has resulted in an increase in disinfection byproducts.

Q: How long will the tap water have high levels of HAA?

A: We cannot give a definite timeline. The City of Topeka is working with an engineering consultant to evaluate and make modifications to the water treatment process to ensure compliance in the future. We anticipate resolving this issue within 180 days.

Q: What is being done to correct the violation?

A: The City of Topeka is working with an engineering consultant to evaluate the water treatment process to correct the issue and maintain the delivery of high-quality water.

Q: Can I buy a home treatment device to remove HAAs?

A: The City of Topeka cannot recommend a specific device, however to make a well informed decision we suggest you consider identifying a device that has been independently certified to remove haloacetic acids. NSF International, the Water Quality Association, Underwriters Laboratories and CSA International all certify home treatment products for removal of contaminants. The relevant haloacetic acid removal standards are NSF/ANSI Standards 42 & 53. If you choose to use a home treatment device, it is very important to follow the manufacturer’s operation and maintenance instructions carefully to make sure the device works properly.

Q: Will the City be supplying bottled water to drink?

A: No, this is not an immediate health risk. You do not need to use an alternative water supply at this time.

Timeline:

February 7th – Results received from laboratory

February 8th – Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) contacted

February 16th – Official notice of violation from KDHE

February 26th – Press release and press conference

February 27th – Mailing of notice to public

This news release was obtained from https://www.topeka.org/news/haloacetic-acids-faqs/