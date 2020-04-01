Topeka West Principal Dustin Dick on 580 Sports Talk
On Wednesday’s edition of 580 Sports Talk, Topeka West High School principal Dustin Dick joined the program to discuss his school’s decision to leave the Centennial League for the United Kansas Conference.
The Charger athletic programs will compete in the Centennial League in the 2021-22 academic year before departing for the UKC in 2022-23. The UKC was formed in the 2018-19 season and includes Shawnee Heights, Turner, Leavenworth, De Soto, Basehor-Linwood, and Lansing.
Dick spoke about the process behind the decision to switch leagues, the hoped-for benefits of being in a new league, and much more with Jake Lebahn and Dan Lucero of 580 Sports Talk. Click the link below or visit the On Demand page at 580preps.com to hear the interview.
Dustin Dick – Topeka West High School principal