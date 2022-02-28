Topeka West Teen Arrested

A Topeka West High School student who prompted protests at the school has been charged with 11 criminal counts involving five alleged victims, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said.
Kagay will ask a judge to charge the male student as an adult, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.
More than 100 Topeka West students marched, chanted, and carried signs on September 17th to protest what they said was a lack of response to allegations that the student had sexually assaulted a female in July.
The defendant is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, two counts each of aggravated sodomy and battery, and one count each of sexual battery, indecent solicitation, aggravated sexual battery, and attempted aggravated sodomy, Kagay said.