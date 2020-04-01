Topeka West to Join United Kansas Conference
Another Topeka area school is headed out of the Centennial League and into the United Kansas Conference.
Topeka West is the latest school to head to the relatively new league in Northeast Kansas.
The Chargers will now join the third year league that includes: Shawnee Heights, Basehor-Linwood, DeSoto, Leavenworth, Lansing and KC Turner.
The T-Birds left the Centennial League two years ago citing they didn’t want to play in a league with majority of the schools being Class 6A with Topeka High, Washburn Rural, Manhattan and Junction City.
The Chargers are now following that route and will join the UKC in 2022-2023.
The next question is what will Highland Park do as they have been rumored to be on the move to a different conference.
Highland Park according to Dick will learn of its future later this spring.