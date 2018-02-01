WIBW News Now!

Topeka woman airlifted after rollover accident Thursday in Jackson County

by on February 1, 2018 at 10:18 AM (3 hours ago)

An accident early Thursday morning in Jackson County resulted in a Topeka woman being airlifted to a hospital.

According to a release from Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, 25-year-old Khelsea Loh of Topeka was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup eastbound on 142 Road just East of U Road in Jackson County, when the Ram left the roadway and overturned. Loh was ejected from the vehicle. Loh was airlifted to Stormont Vail Regional Medical Center by Lifestar air ambulance with serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.