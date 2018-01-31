Topeka woman arrested on Attempted 2nd Degree Murder charges Tuesday

A Topeka woman was arrested on Attempted 2nd Degree Murder charges Tuesday.

According to a release from Topeka Police, officers were called to a disturbance in the area of 4919 SW 28th just before 11:30 a.m. where a woman was chasing a man and yelling. Officers located both parties in the disturbance and after an investigation, transported 49-year-old Bonny Kester-Brown to the LEC for an interview with detectives.

After the follow up investigation, Kester-Brown was booked for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. The male half of the disturbance was transported to a local hospital for an unrelated medical condition and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. His name was not released. The investigation is ongoing.