WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


49°F
Clear
Feels Like 49°
Winds WSW 5 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear56°
27°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy47°
19°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear35°
21°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy49°
37°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy53°
28°

Topeka woman arrested on Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer Charges Saturday

by on January 27, 2018 at 8:36 AM (4 hours ago)

An early morning fight and then attempted flight Saturday at Denny’s on Wanamaker will result in charges for some Topeka residents.

According to a report from Topeka Police, officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to a fight inside the business.

On arrival, officers attempted to detain the parties involved.

In attempting to flee the scene, 22-year-old Chase Holford of Topeka struck an officer with her car. She was arrested for Aggravated Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer. The officer was not injured.

Courtney Holford of Topeka was also arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Battery.

Both were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on those charges.

Two other subjects were cited for misdemeanor charges and released at the scene.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.