Topeka woman arrested on Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer Charges Saturday

An early morning fight and then attempted flight Saturday at Denny’s on Wanamaker will result in charges for some Topeka residents.

According to a report from Topeka Police, officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to a fight inside the business.

On arrival, officers attempted to detain the parties involved.

In attempting to flee the scene, 22-year-old Chase Holford of Topeka struck an officer with her car. She was arrested for Aggravated Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer. The officer was not injured.

Courtney Holford of Topeka was also arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Battery.

Both were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on those charges.

Two other subjects were cited for misdemeanor charges and released at the scene.