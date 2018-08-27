Topeka woman arrested for driving stolen vehicle

A Topeka woman was arrested Monday afternoon by Jackson County Deputies in a stolen vehicle.

49-year-old Debra Ann Blevins of Topeka was allegedly driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup on US Hwy 75. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle near 198th and US 75 Hwy since the tag on the vehicle didn’t match the vehicle.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Topeka. Blevins was arrested for being in possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without an interlock device. Bond on Blevins is pending at this time.