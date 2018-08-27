WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


94°F
Clear
Feels Like 103°
Winds South 25 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy94°
79°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm91°
64°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear81°
64°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm87°
73°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy93°
75°

Topeka woman arrested for driving stolen vehicle

by on August 27, 2018 at 3:58 PM (36 mins ago)

A Topeka woman was arrested Monday afternoon by Jackson County Deputies in a stolen vehicle.

49-year-old Debra Ann Blevins of Topeka was allegedly driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup on US Hwy 75.  The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle near 198th and US 75 Hwy since the tag on the vehicle didn’t match the vehicle.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Topeka.  Blevins was arrested for being in possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without an interlock device.  Bond on Blevins is pending at this time.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.