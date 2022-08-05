Topeka Woman Arrested For Murder Of Topeka Man In Chanute

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of Blake Pearson.
Shortly after midnight July 25th in Chanute, a female subject called 9-1-1 after hearing a gunshot.
When officers responded to the area, they found a male bystander conducting CPR on a man who had been shot in an alley.
The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Blake Pearson, of Topeka.
On August 1st, Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested in Allen County.
Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder connected to the killing of Pearson.
Fox was arrested for additional charges from a separate, unrelated incident which occurred in Chanute on July 6th.